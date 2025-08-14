NCAA to Release Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Case Friday

The NCAA will publicly reveal its findings and punishments Friday regarding the alleged sign-stealing scheme involving former Michigan recruiting staffer Connor Stalions, sources confirmed to CBS Sports’ John Talty. The announcement, expected around noon ET, could finally close the book on one of college football’s biggest recent scandals.

The Committee on Infractions panel will recommend punishment, which Michigan can appeal. Past penalties have ranged from minor fines and scholarship reductions to the more severe options of vacating wins or restricting postseason eligibility.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel recently indicated he hasn’t discussed potential postseason bans with the NCAA.

“What I can point to is that Charlie Baker, when we won the championship, said they won it fair and square,” Manuel told 247Sports. “That’s something I can say that gives me some sense that they understand that this was a team who won that championship fair and square.”

Michigan’s January response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations was aggressive. The school accused the NCAA of “grossly overreaching” and “wildly overcharging” without sufficient evidence, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.

The university argues that of the 52 games involving Michigan opponents that Stalions allegedly scouted, he personally attended just one. Eight others were attended by then-Michigan staffers, while the rest involved friends and family — which isn’t against NCAA rules. Michigan contends most of Stalions’ operation used legal methods that didn’t provide unfair advantages.

Sherrone Moore Suspension

Michigan tried to get ahead of potential NCAA sanctions last month by suspending head coach Sherrone Moore for two games during the 2025 season. The punishment stems from Moore allegedly deleting 52 text messages between himself and Stalions.

Moore will miss the Week 3 matchup against Central Michigan and the Week 4 Big Ten opener against Nebraska.

Interestingly, the suspension timing allows Moore to coach against his alma mater, Oklahoma, in Week 2 in Norman.

Revisiting the Stalions Scandal

This whole mess began in October 2023 when the Big Ten launched its investigation. Stalions reportedly built a network of associates who would attend games featuring Michigan’s potential opponents to electronically record sidelines and document the signs and signals teams used for play-calling — a clear violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1.

Records show Stalions purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over three years. He also bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Games through secondary markets.

The scandal took an even stranger turn when a photo emerged appearing to show Stalions on Central Michigan’s sideline during their September 1, 2023 game against Michigan State.

Stalions told NCAA investigators he “did not recall” attending specific games, but the fallout was swift. Central Michigan quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner — a former Michigan student assistant under Harbaugh — resigned amid the investigation.

Stalions resigned in November 2023. Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired that same month after reportedly destroying evidence, though he denied knowledge of the sign-stealing operation.

Michigan’s Outlook for 2025

The Wolverines enter 2025 with major question marks after losing seven players to the NFL Draft, including three first-rounders. But they’ve added some exciting new pieces to help offset those losses.

Michigan completely revamped its quarterback room after struggling in 2024. The Wolverines landed Bryce Underwood, the nation’s #1 prospect in the 2025 class, who arrives in Ann Arbor with a college-ready frame and exceptional arm talent. They also grabbed former Fresno State and UCF starter Mikey Keene from the transfer portal, giving them a veteran option if Underwood needs development time.

Moore and his staff beefed up Michigan’s skill positions through the portal as well. They addressed their receiver needs by adding Donaven McCulley (834 yards, eight TDs in three seasons at Indiana) and Anthony Simpson (led UMass with 801 yards and three touchdowns in 2023).

Despite losing key pieces along the defensive line, Michigan’s secondary remains a strength. Veterans like Rod Moore give the Wolverines a battle-tested unit they can rely on during their tough Big Ten schedule.