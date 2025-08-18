Michigan Will Appeal NCAA Ruling in Sign-Stealing Case

Michigan is fighting back against the NCAA. The university announced Friday it will appeal the harsh sanctions handed down over the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal – penalties that include a massive $20 million fine and postseason revenue losses spanning the next two seasons.

“We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions,” Michigan said in its statement. “But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence — or lack of evidence — in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.”

The penalties represent one of the NCAA’s most severe enforcement actions in recent memory, though current players dodged the bullet of a postseason ban.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel stood firmly behind new head coach Sherrone Moore, who’s facing his own punishment: a two-year show-cause order and a three-game suspension (two self-imposed games in 2025 and one to start the 2026 season).

“It is never our intent to be in a position where we are accused of any rules violations,” Manuel stated. “I fully support coach Sherrone Moore, our student-athletes and staff as they prepare for the season ahead. I appreciate coach Moore’s continued commitment to ensuring his program operates in compliance with applicable rules.”

Manuel specifically acknowledged the NCAA’s decision not to ban Michigan from postseason play.

“A postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case,” he said. “I fully support the university’s decision to pursue an appeal. Coach Moore and I will not have any further comment.”

The investigation centered on Stalions, who reportedly built an elaborate network of staff, interns and associates to conduct off-campus scouting of 13 opponents across 52 games from 2021-2023.

The NCAA didn’t hold back in its assessment.

The Committee on Infractions panel described Stalions’ actions as “some of the worst the COI has ever seen.”

Jim Harbaugh, who departed for the Los Angeles Chargers after leading Michigan to last season’s national championship, wasn’t spared either. He received a 10-year show-cause order — effectively a decade-long scarlet letter that would make returning to college coaching extremely difficult.

Both Harbaugh and Moore were cited specifically for failing to cooperate fully during the NCAA’s investigation.

Moore, preparing for his first full season as head coach, kept his statement brief: “I am glad that this part of the process has been completed. I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it’s my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times. I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season.”

The Wolverines open their 2025 campaign against New Mexico on Aug. 30.