Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator Uses Fake Poop to Coach Quarterbacks

South Carolina quarterbacks are getting a unique coaching method this season that’ll make college football fans chuckle – it involves fake poop. Yep, you read that right.

QB LaNorris Sellers revealed Tuesday that offensive coordinator Mike Shula keeps a realistic-looking prop in his office as a memorable teaching tool during film sessions.

“It looks like real poop,” Sellers explained. “You can sit it in your hand and it looks like poop.”

When a quarterback messes up on film, Shula’s response is both hilarious and effective. He’ll send the player to his office to grab “the dump” off his desk. After retrieving it, the QB hands it back to Shula, who dramatically tosses it on the table with a blunt message: “That’s what you just did to me.”

Talk about making a point stick.

Sellers hasn’t faced many poop-worthy mistakes himself, but mentioned backups Air Noland and Cutter Woods have gotten more familiar with the prop while learning the system.

“If you don’t know it, you’re going to make some mistakes,” Sellers admitted. “But it happens quite a bit.”

This unusual ritual has become part of the quarterback culture in Columbia. Shula — who served as a senior offensive assistant with the Gamecocks last season — is back calling plays for the first time since his stint with the NFL‘s New York Giants in 2019. His extensive coaching background brings a wealth of experience to the QB room, even if his teaching methods are… unconventional.

Sellers Building on Breakout Season

The fake poop lessons seem to be working. Sellers is coming off an impressive redshirt freshman campaign where he completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. What makes him special? The dual-threat star also racked up 674 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

His physical gifts have already put him in early Heisman Trophy conversations for 2025.

Shula’s NFL pedigree — spanning more than 25 years — gives him unique credibility in developing Sellers’ mechanics and decision-making. The coach’s return to play-calling duties should help the young quarterback continue his ascent as one of the SEC’s premier signal-callers.

For Sellers, every lesson counts — even the ones involving fake poop on the desk. Sometimes the most memorable coaching moments aren’t the most conventional ones.