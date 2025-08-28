Report: Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards to Miss 1-2 Games

Kansas State’s dynamic running back Dylan Edwards is sidelined with an ankle injury that he suffered during a muffed punt in the first quarter of the Wildcats’ heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Iowa State in Dublin. The injury happened during the “Week 0” international matchup that kicked off the college football season.

The sophomore standout won’t be available for this Saturday’s home opener against North Dakota, according to ESPN. He’s also likely to miss the Week 2 showdown with Army. There’s some good news though — head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that Edwards’ X-rays came back negative, suggesting this isn’t a season-threatening injury.

K-State fans had high expectations for Edwards this season.

The Colorado transfer made an immediate impact in his first year with the Wildcats, piling up 679 all-purpose yards and finding the end zone eight times in 2023. His explosiveness was on full display when he took a punt 71 yards to the house against Arizona last season — showing exactly why he was such a coveted transfer portal addition.

Edwards saved his best performance for the postseason spotlight. He absolutely torched Rutgers in the Rate Bowl, setting a Kansas State bowl record with 196 rushing yards on 18 carries while scoring twice on the ground. He wasn’t done there — Edwards also added two receptions for 27 yards and another touchdown in the wild 44-41 victory, earning Rate Bowl Offensive MVP honors for his three-touchdown performance.

While Edwards’ absence is certainly a blow, the Wildcats should be able to weather the storm against their next two opponents. Redshirt sophomore Joe Jackson stepped up admirably after Edwards went down against Iowa State, leading the team with 51 yards on 12 carries. The Wildcats will need Jackson to maintain that production while they navigate their non-conference schedule before a challenging Week 3 trip to Arizona.

The timing of Edwards’ potential return could be crucial — especially with Big 12 play looming on the horizon after that Arizona matchup.