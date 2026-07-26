Michigan AD Warde Manuel’s Buyout and Settlement Details Revealed





Michigan is writing Warde Manuel a very big check on his way out the door. The outgoing athletic director will receive $7.1 million in a buyout, according to The Detroit News. That’s on top of retirement money and health benefits, after the school waived a 20-year service requirement to make it happen.

The payout is tied to a settlement stemming from an internal investigation that led to Manuel’s resignation this month.

Manuel steps down at the end of the calendar year. Per the settlement, he’ll get a single payment of $7,143,346 within three weeks of his resignation date. He’s also getting a retirement contribution of $108,000, plus all the retiree benefits that come with it.

There’s a catch, though. Manuel agreed to a two-year non-compete clause, meaning he can’t take an administrative job at another Big Ten school during that window. Michigan also covered his legal fees for the whole process, which came out to $82,000.

This isn’t Manuel’s first big number from Michigan. He’d signed a five-year extension back in 2024 that ran through June 2030 and paid him close to $2.5 million a year.

What The Investigation Found

Michigan’s internal investigation into the athletics department dug into leadership and culture, and it came back with three main problem areas: leadership accountability, organizational structure, and reporting culture.

As for Manuel specifically, the investigation said there were “failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees.”

That’s a pretty serious finding, and it made a change in leadership feel inevitable.

Manuel’s compensation package reads like a mix of two things at once: appreciation for what he built at Michigan, and a way to close out a rocky stretch without more public mess.

How This Played Out

Word that Manuel’s job was in jeopardy started circulating ahead of a meeting where Michigan leaders were set to review the investigation’s findings and figure out next steps. The whole review got started amid fallout from the Sherrone Moore scandal. University president Domenico Grasso later confirmed the probe had grown into “an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department.”

Earlier this month, a source told CBS Sports that Manuel was “weighing his options,” retirement among them.

Don’t expect to see the actual findings anytime soon. The university has no plans to release the Jenner & Block report, and according to The Detroit News, Manuel himself wasn’t even given access to it.

Michigan kept its public comments brief when CBS Sports reached out earlier this month:

“The university does not have any additional public statements planned regarding these matters, nor does the university plan to release any associated documents. We can confirm, however, that Director of Athletics Warde Manuel will step down at the end of the calendar year.”

Manuel put out his own statement on July 20, right after Michigan announced a leadership change was coming.

“I am very proud of all the successes and accomplishments of our athletic department over the past 11 years. We have tremendous coaches and professionals who support our outstanding student-athletes every day. I am happy President (Domenico) Grasso asked me to stay on to work with him to implement the recommendations for continuous improvement. I promise everyone I will have more to say about my decision at the appropriate time. Forever, Go Blue.”

Manuel’s Legacy At Michigan

Say what you want about how it ended, Manuel’s run produced hardware. Under his watch, Michigan won national championships in football (2023), men’s basketball (2026), and men’s gymnastics (2025). The women’s gymnastics team had already grabbed a title in 2021, also during his tenure.

He also deserves some credit for a decision that looked shaky at the time: keeping Jim Harbaugh after the 2020 season, which was about as bad as it gets. That call eventually paid off with a national title and a string of wins over Ohio State that Michigan fans won’t forget anytime soon.

Still, success at Michigan kept getting overshadowed by scandal. Fractured oversight, questions about accountability at the top, it all piled up over the years. Manuel’s exit, expensive as it is for the university, closes that chapter, though plenty of Wolverines fans will be watching to see who’s next and whether real change actually follows.