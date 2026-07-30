NCAA Suspends Tennessee’s Arion Carter for Season Opener Games

Tennessee is heading into fall camp without one of its top defenders for the first two games. The NCAA has suspended linebacker Arion Carter for two contests after his agent covered a $427 flight to an NFL training facility this spring, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Carter, who’s led the Vols in tackles each of the last two seasons, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft back in December. He didn’t stay in that process long, though. After getting hurt during pre-draft workouts, he pulled out and came back to Tennessee for one more season.

That decision is now costing him game time. The NCAA classified the paid flight as a Level III violation, the same tier used for smaller-scale rules infractions that still carry real consequences.

Tennessee actually got the punishment reduced already. What started as a three-game suspension dropped to two after an initial appeal. The school isn’t done fighting it, either; Tennessee is pushing back further on the ruling.

Carter will sit out the season opener against Furman and then miss the Week 2 trip to Georgia Tech.

Heupel pushes back on the ruling

Josh Heupel didn’t hold back when discussing the suspension with the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched. We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.”

What Tennessee loses without him

Losing Carter for two games isn’t just a depth-chart problem. He’s the guy who makes Knowles’ new defense actually function the way it’s drawn up.

Foot injuries limited him in 2025, but Carter still finished with 76 tackles, good enough for All-SEC recognition. Healthy again, his range and instincts give Tennessee’s linebacker room a level it just doesn’t have without him on the field.

Over three seasons in Knoxville, Carter has racked up 161 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one interception and nine pass breakups across 31 games played.

He’s also one of the few established voices on a defense going through a major overhaul. Jim Knowles, hired away from Penn State this offseason, is trying to fix issues that plagued Tennessee’s defense last year. Bringing in a new coordinator midseason preparation is hard enough without also missing your most experienced linebacker for the opening stretch.

Knowles didn’t come to Knoxville alone, either. He brought several familiar faces from Penn State with him, including linebacker Amare Campbell, nose tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane.

With Campbell lined up next to him, Tennessee has the personnel to run multiple defensive fronts and disguise looks pre-snap, something SEC offenses will need to account for. Carter’s return, once he’s eligible, should raise the defense’s overall floor heading into another brutal conference schedule.