Indiana DEs Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Return for 5th Season

Indiana isn’t done stacking its defensive front. Two days after the Hoosiers announced Stephen Daley was staying for 2026, the defending national champs dropped another bombshell. EDGE rusher Kellan Wyatt is also coming back this fall, the school confirmed Thursday.

Both players are leaning on a Colorado judge’s ruling that opened the door for an extra year of eligibility for anyone in the Class of 2022. It’s part of what’s being called the NCAA’s “five-for-five” setup, basically letting guys who started college in 2022 get a fifth season. Programs around the country have been treading carefully since the ruling came down; nobody’s totally sure if the NCAA will appeal and yank that eligibility back. Indiana, though, isn’t waiting around to find out. The Hoosiers are grabbing both pass rushers while they can.

Curt Cignetti talks like college football’s alpha, but Indiana’s schedule says otherwise

Daley and Wyatt spell trouble for opposing quarterbacks

Daley’s 2025 season was rolling before it wasn’t. He racked up 38 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, then tore something in his knee celebrating with fans after the Big Ten Championship. That freak injury ended his season right as Indiana headed into the College Football Playoff.

The defense somehow held together without him during the title run. Still, not having a guy who could consistently blow up the backfield was a real problem heading into 2026 for Indiana. That’s exactly why bringing him back matters so much.

Wyatt’s situation is a little different, but the outcome’s the same. He came over from Maryland before last season and made an impact right away despite limited snaps. Then Week 8 happened. Indiana was playing Michigan State when Wyatt went down with a season-ending injury, but not before piling up 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in just seven games.

If Wyatt stays healthy this time around, pairing him with Daley gives Indiana one of the scarier edge combos in the Big Ten. And here’s the thing: the Hoosiers were already building depth up front before either of these guys agreed to return.

Indiana went hard after the transfer portal to patch things up on the edge, bringing in Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi from Kansas State, plus Josh Burnham out of Notre Dame. What looked like a potential weak spot a few months ago has turned into arguably the deepest position group on the roster. The Hoosiers currently sit at No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll, released Tuesday, and it’s not hard to see why.

Defense will have to carry Indiana again without Mendoza

Everyone’s talking about Josh Hoover these days, and understandably so. Replacing a Heisman winner is no small task, and that’s exactly what Hoover (a transfer from TCU) is being asked to do after Fernando Mendoza’s departure. Add in Nick Marsh as the new go-to receiver, and Indiana’s offense is going to look different next season.

But here’s what people tend to forget: defense is what actually built this program’s turnaround under Cignetti. There’s no reason to think that changes in 2026, even with all the offensive turnover.

Getting Daley back means Indiana can keep putting heat on quarterbacks the way it did last year, and he’s not the only piece returning up front. Tyrique Tucker, a legitimate force at tackle, is back too. The secondary isn’t losing much ground either. Jamari Sharpe returns after coming up with the interception that sealed Indiana’s national title win over Miami, and Penn State transfer A.J. Harris steps in to help cover the loss of D’Angelo Ponds at corner.

Indiana’s offense might need some time to find its rhythm with a new quarterback and new pieces around him. The defense, though? That unit should be ready to roll from day one, and Daley’s return alone should make the rest of the Big Ten a little nervous.