EMCC Fires Last Chance U Coach Amid Leadership Complaints

Buddy Stephens is out at East Mississippi Community College. It’s a stunning split, and it involves the most recognizable coach in junior college football, a guy who turned this program into a national brand almost single-handedly.

Preston Rice, the offensive coordinator and associate head coach, is stepping in as interim coach for the rest of the season. EMCC made it official Monday.

Cade Wilkerson, EMCC’s athletic director, wouldn’t comment when CBS Sports reached out. Stephens didn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach him either.

The school never came out and said why Stephens is gone after 18 seasons, five national championships and nine conference titles. He’s the guy who got featured in the first two seasons of Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” too. But the timing here isn’t exactly subtle.

Just days before the announcement, Stephens ripped into leadership at the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) over its new scheduling and playoff setup. He called the people running the show “idiots.” He questioned their logic. And he argued the new format could hurt the conference’s standing on a national level.

Stephens’ delivery was rough, no question. But his underlying argument is worth digging into.

What Actually Changed

The MACCC added an extra regular-season game. That gives every program five home dates and five road games now. The conference also blew up its old four-team playoff, which used to pull in the top two finishers from both the North and South divisions. Under the new system, only the two division champions advance to the state title game.

That’s a big shift. Under the old setup, a team could finish second in its division and still find a path to a national title, exactly what happened to EMCC twice. Stephens pointed out that two of the program’s five national championships came after finishing second in the North, a route that simply doesn’t exist anymore.

There’s a scheduling wrinkle too. The original plan could’ve forced teams reaching the conference final to play 12 games, which risked bumping right up against the NJCAA’s national playoff calendar.

“Some of the presidents in the state didn’t want to have to go to the national playoffs because they didn’t want to travel the first week,” Stephens told the Commercial Dispatch. “This is what really happened. If you really want to write something, write the truth, and this is what happened.”

He didn’t stop there.

“The presidents decided they didn’t want to have to spend a lot of money to travel, so they did our system, our playoffs and our yearly schedule in order for them to be able to back out of the (NJCAA) playoffs if they wanted to and stay in our playoffs. But if they were going to be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed and they were going to get to host and they didn’t have to travel, then they’d get out of our playoffs and opt into the national playoffs so they can host.”

EMCC’s president, Scott Alsobrooks, wasn’t having it. He fired back on the school’s Facebook page.

“EMCC strongly disavows the remarks published in a recent article,” Alsobrooks said. “These comments are inconsistent with the college’s core values and standards of professionalism, respect, and civility and do not reflect the views, mission, or expectations of EMCC. While the college supports open and constructive dialogue, personal attacks have no place in that discourse and are contrary to the standards we uphold within our college community.

“EMCC sincerely apologizes for the concerns raised by these comments and remains committed to fostering a respectful, professional, and collegial environment for all.”

This Wasn’t Going to End Quietly

Anyone who watched “Last Chance U” knows Stephens doesn’t do quiet exits. That fiery personality on screen wasn’t an act for the cameras. He built something real in Scooba, Mississippi: relentless expectations, a knack for landing elite talent that other programs couldn’t touch, and an edge that constantly pushed against the line of what’s acceptable.

The results speak for themselves.

National titles came in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018. Stephens finished with an 84% winning percentage and earned Hall of Fame recognition along the way. EMCC turned into the place players went when they needed a second chance and another shot at major college football.

Now one of junior college football’s greatest dynasties turns the page. Not because the wins stopped coming, but because the voice that built the whole thing finally got too loud for the school he represented for nearly two decades.