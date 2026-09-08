Arch Manning Laughs Off Pregame Tunnel Fall Before Texas Week 1 Game

Quarterbacks get hit. That’s part of the job. But usually those hits come from a 250-pound linebacker, not a fan reaching out of the stands during pregame warmups.

That’s exactly what happened to Arch Manning before Texas’ season-opening blowout of Texas State on Saturday. Manning was jogging through the smoke machines during pregame introductions, cameraman trailing behind him, when a fan reached out and grabbed his throwing arm right out of nowhere.

Manning lost his footing and vanished into the fog for a second. Texas fans everywhere probably held their breath.

He popped right back up, though. No injury, no drama, just a guy getting back on his feet and heading to the locker room like nothing happened.

WE NEARLY LOST ARCH MANNING IN THE FOG.



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pic.twitter.com/95qX64GHWK— MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 6, 2026

Manning didn’t seem too bothered by any of it when reporters asked him about the moment on Monday. He actually turned it into a joke, saying the surprise hit helped him settle in before kickoff.

“It was definitely a little bit of a shock,” Manning said. “I was definitely thrown off. It’s hard to see in that smoke. It’s a little deceiving. It was good to get my first hit before the game started and get ready to roll.”

Given how he played afterward, maybe getting yanked around by a stranger actually works for him. Manning threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, adding just one interception, as Texas rolled to a 59-7 win over the Bobcats.

A Much Tougher Task Awaits

Things get a lot harder this week. No. 1 Ohio State comes to Austin on Saturday, and Manning knows this matchup carries a different kind of weight than anything Texas State could throw at him.

He’s still got last year’s game against the Buckeyes fresh in his mind, and it’s not a pleasant memory. Manning struggled that day in Columbus, and by his own admission, going back to watch the tape wasn’t exactly fun.

“It was rough film to watch,” Manning said. “I don’t like watching it that much.”

Texas might want to think about running security a little tighter before this one. Manning’s going to have his hands full once Ohio State’s defense gets after him. No need to add a rogue fan to the mix beforehand.