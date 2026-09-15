Michael Alford’s Firing: What It Means for Mike Norvell at FSU

Florida State just fired athletic director Michael Alford. The move ends his four-year run at the top of a program that’s been in freefall.

FSU president Richard McCullough didn’t mince words about why.

“Florida State is committed to maintaining the highest standards for our student-athletes and staff. We want all of them to be able to play for championships. This leadership change reflects that commitment.”

Alford took over as AD back in December 2021, two years after Mike Norvell got hired to lead the football program. Before that, he ran Seminole Boosters as president and CEO. His first full season on the job looked promising: the Seminoles went 10-3, then followed it up with an unbeaten 13-0 run and an ACC title in 2023.

Things got messy from there.

The College Football Playoff committee left FSU out of the four-team field that year despite the perfect season, and Alford didn’t take it well. He spent weeks publicly ripping the selection committee, turning it into a broader campaign against the sport’s postseason setup and siding hard with the ACC in the process.

Then came the collapse. A 2-10 season followed, and last year wasn’t much better at 5-7. Alford and the athletic department responded by publicly backing Norvell with “full commitment” toward the future, promising a “comprehensive assessment” of the football program once the season wrapped.

Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins framed the firing as part of something bigger than just one bad stretch.

“Changes like this are never easy, but sometimes necessary. We have made significant investments and structural changes in our athletics program and Seminole Boosters over the past few years, but more are needed. This step begins the next phase of restructuring that the University must commit to in order to compete in this era of college sports. The President and the Board are in lockstep on the mission and what the results must be.”

What This Means for Norvell

Alford’s exit likely signals the beginning of the end for Norvell too. A source told CBS Sports the decision had been building for weeks, and FSU’s board reportedly didn’t want Alford picking the next football coach if Norvell gets let go.

“This is clearly the first domino in that chain,” the source said.

It’s worth remembering Alford pushed hard for Norvell’s contract extension right after that 2023 ACC championship, a deal that included a massive buyout. Norvell’s contract runs through 2031, and firing him now would require the school to pay 85% of his remaining salary.

That’s not pocket change.

Fans have made their frustration known already. During FSU’s Labor Day loss to SMU, “Fire Norvell” chants rained down throughout Doak Campbell Stadium. Norvell’s overall record at Florida State sits at 39-35, and he’s just 22-27 in ACC play.

The program’s reputation took a real hit before this season even started. More than a dozen players opted out of the 2023 Orange Bowl against Georgia, and FSU lost that game by 60 points. That loss still follows the program around.

A Financial Mess Behind the Scenes

Alford’s firing isn’t happening in a vacuum. FSU is dealing with serious athletic department debt, according to WRUF, along with open questions about revenue-share contracts and where the Seminoles even fit within the ACC long-term.

FSU has argued for years that it’s getting shortchanged on conference revenue compared to Big Ten and SEC schools. That frustration boiled over into a lawsuit against the ACC over its grant of rights agreement. The two sides eventually settled, and FSU’s exit fee dropped by $18 million annually through the 2029-30 season.

Here’s the part that stings: FSU spent over $265 million renovating Doak Campbell Stadium, finishing the project last December. According to 247Sports, that investment hasn’t translated into better roster funding. FSU’s football payroll currently ranks in the bottom half of the ACC, well behind what Miami and SMU are throwing at their rosters.

Norvell’s Clock Is Ticking

Norvell’s team has lost 14 of its last 17 ACC games, going just 3-14 in that stretch. After the SMU loss, reporters asked him about the boos raining down from the stands in the fourth quarter.

He didn’t dodge the question.

“You notice it. At the end of the day, there’s always going to be outside perspective. Whether you’re at home or on the road, you’ve got to control what you can control.”

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Adding to the pressure, Norvell took over play-calling duties himself this season after offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired in the offseason. That’s a lot to juggle for a coach already trying to keep his job.

Quarterback play has been a major issue since Jordan Travis led FSU to 13 wins back in 2023. The transfer portal hasn’t solved it. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei lost his starting job after struggling in 2024, and Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos didn’t fare much better last fall.

This season, Norvell has turned to Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels. His win over New Mexico State in the season opener marked just his sixth victory in 24 career starts.

Things don’t get easier from here.

Saturday’s game at Alabama kicks off a brutal five-week stretch that includes four ranked opponents, with a road trip to Miami on Oct. 17 standing out as the biggest test. After that, FSU gets a bye week, which could end up being the window the university uses to make a coaching decision if the Seminoles keep struggling to keep pace in the ACC.