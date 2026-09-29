USC Radio Crew Questions Dante Moore Targeting Call

Oregon’s Dante Moore is dealing with a concussion after a brutal hit in Saturday’s win over USC, one that’s still generating conversation days later. The Ducks quarterback took a shot to the head from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II while he was already trying to give himself up following a first down. He ended up carted off the field and taken to a local hospital, though he reportedly had feeling in his extremities.

Stephens was ejected for targeting. Before that happened, though, he celebrated in a fencing pose while Moore lay on the ground.

Not everyone thought the penalty call was the right one, at least not right away. USC’s play-by-play analyst Pete Arbogast pushed back on the targeting flag during the team’s radio broadcast, initially suggesting Moore didn’t slide the way he should have.

“Dante Moore ducked into that hit … I did not see him put his feet out first, I saw him dive forward,” Arbogast said on air. “(He’s lying feet first) because they spun him around. Here he goes down. Not a feet-first slide, more of a knee slide. It didn’t look like targeting on the replay to us.”

This USC radio broadcast footage is just straight embarrassing. https://t.co/cuVeZzRRP3— Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 29, 2026

That clip started making the rounds on Tuesday, and the reaction wasn’t kind. Here’s the play itself, so you can judge for yourself.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay breaks down the brutal hit on Oregon star QB Dante Moore delivered by USC’s Desman Stephens (who was shown celebrating the play as Moore was still down on the field). The scene also resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct on both teams/every player. https://t.co/OTE0U1KG7Q— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2026

USC handed Stephens a one-game suspension this week for the hit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back when asked about it. “Our guys respect the game,” he said. “I don’t think you’d ever see that from our players. I don’t think you’ve ever seen that from our coaches.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily an indictment on coach (Lincoln) Riley because I can’t speak to what I didn’t see, and I know he was quick to voice his concern for our players, but it’s a disgusting play. You don’t want to see it happen. It’s disappointing that it happened.”

Moore offers update on injury

Moore’s out of the hospital now and recovering. Before he’s cleared for any football activity, though, he’ll need to clear the NCAA’s concussion protocol, step by step.

He posted an update himself on Monday. “To my team, the community, and to the world, thank you,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “These past 2 days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers, I have made progress.”

“I can only worry about today, and making sure I give today it’s full attention. I’ll be back soon. Go Ducks.”

Lanning made clear his training staff isn’t rushing anything.

“Dante’s in recovery mode. (He) was able to get scans and identify it was a really serious (concussion),” Lanning said Monday. “It’s one of those situations where we have to protect the player from himself. I’m sure he’s anxious to get back on the field, but want to make sure we go through that process and want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Stephens apologizes

USC coach Lincoln Riley didn’t mince words either. He called Stephens’ actions “unacceptable” in a statement, adding that the hit didn’t reflect the program or who Stephens actually is as a person.

“He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this,” Riley said. “The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Stephens released his own apology too, directed at Moore and his family. He called his reaction in the moments right after the hit “completely inappropriate and inexcusable,” specifically pointing to the fact that he smiled and celebrated while Moore was still getting medical attention on the field.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Stephens said. “That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.”