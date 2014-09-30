South Carolina Got Turnt, Then They Got Weird

I have been to several amount of tailgates, I routinely go to Carolina Cup where the grimiest of the grimiest do the dirty amidst thousands of drunk bystanders, but I’ve never been blessed enough to see this. On Saturday, the University of South Carolina hosted College Gameday for a 7pm match up with Missouri. A 7pm start time allows ample amount of time for college kids to get turnt, and sometimes when young adults between the ages of 18-22 get turnt, weird things happen. If you look closely, the girl’s head is dangerously close to that car’s front tire but major props to them for not getting their faces on camera.

Disclaimer: The following video is a little X-Rated and could offend some people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOrzFY72D4g&oref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DDOrzFY72D4g&has_verified=1

