Jim Harbaugh is most followed college coach on Twitter

Today, I’d like to talk to everyone about Twitter. Some of us use it, some of us don’t. I use it to tweet out articles, follow major sports teams or universities, key players and coaches, and occasionally to dole out some random wisdom I’d like to share with the world.

In doing this, I have accumulated a whopping 33 followers, which means I have A LOT of work to do if I’m going to catch up to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

A post on Reddit from a little over an hour ago has reported that Harbaugh is now the most followed college coach on Twitter, with 269,000 followers. That puts him 6,000 ahead of fellow Big Ten coach and soon-to-be rival Urban Meyer of Ohio State, and 83,000 ahead of Tennessee coach Butch Jones. Though that number seems high for a college football coach, it’s hard to see why Harbaugh WOULDN’T have that many followers.

The fact of the matter is that Jim Harbaugh has personality, from his open endorsement of crappy Walmart pants to the absolutely epic faces he makes to him almost getting in trouble with a fellow coach post-game. If that isn’t enough to get people following you on Twitter, then EVERY celebrity in the world needs to attend a “Twitter 101” seminar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWvZGR5xfXw

Harbaugh is about to start his first season in Ann Arbor after spending the past previous four seasons with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, with whom he went 44-19-1 and was the runner up in Super Bowl XLVII. Prior to that, he was the coach at San Diego and Stanford and owns a career record of 58-27 on the collegiate level.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports