Austrailian Keanu Pinder De-Commits From Nebraska

Australian forward Keanu Pinder, currently of Hutchinson Community college in Kansas, has de-committed from Nebraska and will reopen his recruitment. Pinder made the announcement on his personal Twitter page.

I have decided to de-commit from Nebraska and open up my recruiting again. — Keanu Pinder (@KeanuPinder28) May 21, 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ej4EB4E5pY

Pinder’s decision comes on the heels of Nebraska assistant Chris Harriman, also an Aussie, becoming the associate head coach under Craig Neal at New Mexico.

Just where he’ll end up now remains to be seen, but he had received offers from Auburn, New Mexico and St. Mary’s on top of Nebraska. He committed to the Huskers last year before deciding to head to junior college and averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for Hutchinson last season.

Campus Sports will update Pinder’s decision as more information becomes available.

