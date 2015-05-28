Is Another Imatorbhebhe USC Bound?

Three-star tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe has decided to transfer out of Florida, and he may be headed west if the rumors are true. Per a report from TrojanSports.com, the freshman would like to transfer to USC so that he may join his brother Josh, a wide receiver.

Imatorbhebhe had drawn interest from USC during his recruiting, but never received an offer from the school. Were he to transfer there, he would have to sit out a season per NCAA rules and then would have four years of eligibility remaining.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfK0qtzj7IU

As much as that would hurt USC, who need help at tight end now rather than in a year, one can’t help but wonder how incredible it would be to watch the Imatorbhebhe brothers play together on a Trojans squad looking to get back into a positive light after years marred by scandal. With a pair of top recruits on the team and in the receiving game, that would certainly be a step in the right direction.

USC went 9-4 (6-3 Pac-12) in its first season under head coach Steve Sarkisian and defeated Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl. The Trojans open the 2015 season against Arkansas State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 5.