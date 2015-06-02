LaGerald Vick Reclassifies, Will Join Kansas in 2015

The Kansas Jayhawks are going to be a very dangerous team in the 2015-16 season, much in thanks to four-star recruit and athletic guard LaGerald Vick. The young man out of Memphis’s Douglass High School has decided to reclassify to the Class of 2015 and will be on the team for the upcoming season. Evan Daniels of Scout.com reported Vick’s decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK3OAM9pcGw

A 6’4″, 185 pound shooting guard, Vick joins a team that has three key returning players in Wayne Selden Jr., Frank Mason III, and Perry Ellis as well as fellow top recruits Carlton Bragg and Cheick Diallo.

Things could get a bit crowded, particularly in the minutes department, but the fact remains that Vick makes the Jayhawks an even bigger championship contender and that the Big 12 is going to be a basketball hotbed next season. His athleticism and ability to score in any way, shape and form make him a great fit for head coach Bill Self’s offense, and he should help make the team better too once he improves his defense.

Kansas went 27-9 (13-5 Big 12) last season and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, but lost to in-state rival Wichita State in the Round of 32. The team also lost the Big 12 Conference championship to Iowa State and is 352-78 (164-36 Big 12) in a dozen seasons under Self, with six Big 12 titles and a national championship, won in 2008.