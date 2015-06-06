UK fan made 2016 John Calipari presidential campaign video

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari previously joked that he would running for president in 2016. While the comment was made tongue-in-cheek, one Wildcats fan took it upon themselves to create a presidential campaign video for the Kentucky leading man.

I don’t know about all of you, but this presidential campaign video makes me actually wish Calipari was running.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt51iUUkaEE

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports