Louisville adds walk-on guard Jay Henderson

The Louisville Cardinals have added walk-on guard Jay Henderson. Head coach and Hall of Famer Rick Pitino reported the news, while appearing on SB Nation’s Card Chronicle podcast.

A former star for Florida’s Lake Highland Prep, Henderson turned down scholarship offers from Florida State, Seton Hall, Stanford, Dayton and others before deciding to walk on at St. John’s. He redshirted last year with the hope that the Red Storm would give him a scholarship, but that didn’t happen.

Thus, he will now try and do the same with Louisville.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4s06OQ9rKI4

Since he redshirted last year, Henderson has four years of eligibility remaining and will be allowed to suit up and play immediately.

Just what role he’ll have next season remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Henderson can play and will find a way to be a valuable addition to the Cardinals.

Louisville was 27-9 (12-6 ACC) in its first ACC season and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, ultimately suffering a tough overtime loss to No. 7 Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports