Video: Ex-Auburn RB Ronnie Brown ‘Calls the Dawgs’

A handful of former and current college players got together on Wednesday night in Atlanta to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. During the event, ex-Auburn Tigers star running back Ronnie Brown was convinced to do the famous “Calling the Dawgs” chant of rival Georgia.

Helping Brown out with the call was former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley.

GCIAS Merill Lynch Wealth Management team James Wallace and Deborah Howard made the wish possible.

Check out the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCCdFsJNsv4

To learn more about how you can be involved, visit www.georgia.wish.org. Anyone interested in attending in the exclusive Waiting for Wishes event can contact Kerry Milhaven at [email protected]

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports