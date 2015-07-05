Check out five-star wing Miles Bridges’ moves

Class of 2016 five-star wing forward Miles Bridges, out of West Virginia’s Huntington Prep, has some pretty moves. With fine size for his position at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, the rising high school senior has proven to be an excellent scorer and recently spent some time at the NBA Top 100 Camp. In the video below, one can see just how talented he is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e9tL0STvNw

Bridges is currently deciding between eight schools: Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina and N.C. State. Needless to say, based on this mixtape alone, whichever program lands him could very well become an immediate contender.

