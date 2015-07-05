Five-star guard Markelle Fultz has some sick moves!

Class of 2016 shooting guard Markelle Fultz, out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, near Washington DC, is shaping up to be one of the most highly touted recruits at his position. Though on the skinnier side at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, he has a natural scoring touch that is only going to improve once he reaches the collegiate level.

Don’t believe me? Well, check out his mixtape from the NBA Top 100 Camp!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNZhLln-mkM

Fultz is currently considering offers from a myriad number of schools including Arizona, Kansas, UConn, Georgetown, Louisville, Texas, Maryland and N.C. State, among others. Given how many offers he has received, plus the fact that his senior year of high school has yet to begin, chances are that Fultz could very well be the next college sensation.

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!