Russell Wilson says he and Ciara are abstaining from sex

Russell Wilson may have a beautiful girlfriend in Ciara, but he isn’t having any sex.

During an interview with a pastor in San Diego, Wilson said that he was in her dressing room when he and Ciara made the decision. It all apparently came to fruition when Wilson says God spoke to him.

“I will never forget she was on tour, she was traveling and I was looking at her in the mirror, sitting in her dressing room, she was getting ready to go, about 15 minutes before she went on stage,” he said.

“She was sitting there and God spoke to me and said ‘I need you to lead her … I told her right then and there. What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table and just do it Jesus way … because if you can really love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody.”

Wilson later joked about the difficulty of abstaining from sex, saying “pray for us.”

It’s definitely not something you would have expected from Wilson and Ciara, but hey, who are we to judge a person for making a decision based off of their core beliefs.

Best of luck to them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmVgryMK8i8

*Featured Photo (above) credit to Olivier Douliery/Getty Images