Zach Mettenberger reflects on LSU career, NFL competition

Campus Sports recently caught up with former LSU Tigers and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger at the Titans facility in Nashville.

Mettenberger opened up about his college days at LSU and his current time in the NFL.

Along with discussing his career, Mettenberger touched on a variety of topics ranging from advice to young football players to commenting on his “selfie” situation and the reaction from Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Check out the full interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXFQDu6hQU0

