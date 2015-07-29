What it’s like to enter the Autzen Zoo as an Oregon player

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to enter a roaring Autzen Stadium prior to a big game? Only members Oregon Ducks football team and Oregon staff members have had a chance to experience that… until now.

Mode Adjust produced a video for Oregon athletics that allows fans to receive a 360 degree experience of what the walk is like.

It’s a pretty incredible visual, so you have to know the goosebumps you would feel if you made that walk in person would certainly be there. It has to be one of the most unique experiences a college athlete could have.

Check out the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDj03cmIvBg

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports