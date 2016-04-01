Florida, FSU announce plans to ‘merge’ on April Fools

Go home, Florida and Florida State, you’re drunk. That’s probably what multiple people are saying after this ridiculous video below, in which Chancellor Marshall Criser III announce plans to “merge.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rG8Vb_l5hBc&feature=youtu.be

OK, let’s dissect this joke bit by bit before Gators and Seminoles fans turn the Sunshine State into a war zone, and for a couple of reasons. First, because I care about the lives of Floridians. Second, I’m playing golf down there this summer and don’t want the clubhouse turned into a military barracks. Anyway, I digress.

Let’s start with the hokey news intro. That theme music needs to go back to 1992 where it belongs and stay there.

More importantly, WBSU-TV? Really? Hmmm, I wonder what WBSU stands for? Key letters being BS?

Oh, and most important of all, today is April 1. Anyone else remember what day that is?

All joking and snark aside, however, this was a great effort by Florida State, who produced the video. Not only did it tap into the heated in-state rivalry between both universities, but the fact that Criser, who really is chancellor of the state’s university system, was able to keep a straight face during it is just gold.

Well done, Seminoles. Well done indeed!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to YouTube