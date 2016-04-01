Oregon to ‘unveil LED field’

Oregon’s Autzen Stadium will be receiving a facelift in the near future, per a statement released by the university on Friday morning. Oregon, notorious for their wild uniforms, has reportedly already begun installation of what will be the world’s first LED playing field.

The field requires 16 inches of concrete to be poured so that they can properly install clear-colored turf and LED light panels and mechanisms that they will use to project images and field dimensions onto the surface of their new turf.

Deputy Assistant to the Associate Chief Branding Officer Jenny Davidson says that this new proposal is entirely fan driven, as the Oregon faithful were looking for a way to enhance their gameday experience and separate themselves from the entire sports world, not just college football.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQglMbkF-W4

The field is being installed by Gelos LED systems, a company local to the Eugene area. They have plans to have the field design change each week in accordance with the Ducks’ ever-changing uniforms. Along with design changes, they hope to find ways to engage fans using different graphics, and even plan to include the first down line and line of scrimmage as you would see on TV. The company has posted a preview video of their finished product, which can be seen on their website.

Ducks fly together, and so do incredibly elaborate April Fool’s jokes.

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports