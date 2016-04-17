Video: Leah Still stars as cheerleader at PSU spring game

Penn State had its spring game yesterday and the star of the cheerleading squad was none other than five-year-old Leah Still, daughter of Houston Texans defensive end and former Nittany Lion Devon Still.

Young Leah has become a national darling over the past couple of years due to her battle with cancer, which she has waged fearlessly. She and her family received great news in January when she was declared cancer-free and based on the dance moves she showed off with the Penn State cheerleaders yesterday, she must be feeling great!

Check out the video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp0d33fKGt4

Now that we’ve all put the tissues away, we can all agree that Leah Still is simply the best. Never before has someone appeared so positive and inspirational in the face of a battle that sometimes tears families apart, and the Stills in general are surely thankful for random strangers around the nation rallying behind them.

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports