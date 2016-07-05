Video: Nick Young almost blows off hand in fireworks mishap

Nick Young clearly didn’t pay attention to Jason Pierre-Paul’s dilemma following last year’s Fourth of July festivities. The Giants defensive end destroyed both the middle and index fingers on his right hand, leaving many questioning whether he could return to the NFL and play at his highest level again.

Young, in a video posted by TMZ Tuesday morning, is seen triumphantly raising a firework in his right hand after having picked it up off the ground right after it was lit.

The video goes on to document Young scampering away as the firework detonates in his hand, leaving him unscathed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HwVKHmpWFs

He’s awfully lucky to escape unscathed.

Young averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and less than 1 assist as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, so maybe his lack of value in the NBA gave him enough of a reason to risk his future well-being for some Fourth of July memories.

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

Photo Credit: TMZ Sports