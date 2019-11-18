Ranking The Last 5 Number One Picks In The NBA Draft

There is a double edge sword of being the number one pick in the NBA draft. On the one hand, you are the first pick, eight times out of 10 you are the player to change that franchise coming in and making an impactful presence on the team. Being the number one pick also comes with pressure as the light shines brighter on you. The media and fans will tear players apart if they underperform; being a top draft have its upsides, but it also has its downsides. Let’s rank the last five number one picks of the NBA draft.

5. Markelle Fultz

Drafted:2017 (Philidelphia 76ers)

Team: Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz did not have the start to his career as he imagined, Fultz was an absolute stud at the University of Washington, leading the Huskies in scoring. Once Fultz got to the NBA, it seemed he could not find the rythm to score, he was coming off the bench and couldn’t knock a shot down. Fultz would get permanent shoulder injuries that would keep him off the court for extended periods. Fultz’s best game was on November 17, 2019 agonist the Wizards putting up a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

4. DeAndre Ayton

Drafted:2018 (Phoneix Suns)

Team: Phoneix Suns

Ayton was as a first overall pick, in the same draft that saw Trae Young and Luka Doncic get drafted couple spots below him. Both guys are having incredible starts to their careers and doing things only players of their caliber can do. Ayton, on the other hand, is doing well on the Suns; he is the second scoring option to Devin Booker, and he has not disappointed. If Luka and Trae were not in that draft, then Ayton would have been the Rookie of the Year. Ayton best game came on December 29, 2018, against the Denver Nuggets, Ayton put up 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

3. Zion Williamson

Drafted:2019 (New Orleans Pelicans)

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

The most hyped-up number one pick seen in a while, Williamson came in as the next coming of LeBron James. Williamson was a dog at Duke is the once in a generational player. Williamson has had some concerns about his weight. Williamson has not played in a regular-season NBA game as he is out with a knee injury. Willamson has shown how impressive he can be in pre-season play with his best game being on October 9, 2019, scoring 29 points and four rebounds.

2. Ben Simmons

Drafted:2016 (Philidelphia 76ers)

Team: Philidelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons could easily be number one on this list, but the thing is he still has not developed a jump shot. He was out for his first year with an ankle injury. Simmons has stuck to his game as a playmaker and is doing what Magic Johnson did. A 6’9 player with great playmaking ability at the point guard position. The thing with Simmons, aside from being a poor shooter, is his ability to make an impact in crunch time. Simmon’s best game came on January 13, 2019, against the Knicks. Simmons had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and nine assists.

1. Karl Anthony-Towns

Drafted:2017 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl Anthony Towns has had an impressive start to his career developing the way he needs to be developing. Anthony Towns has made great strides to be an imposing threat on the offensive end. Anthony-Towns has been named to an all-star team and won the Rookie of the year award. His best game came on March 28, 2018, against the Hawks. Anthony Towns scored a career-high 56 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.