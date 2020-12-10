Why Is Online Gambling So Popular?

Online gambling, be it through online casinos or online sports betting sites, is without a doubt becoming more and more popular these days. Many things can attest to this. One is the fact that more and more people are starting to gamble online, the second is that you get to see new sites and apps pop up every day as new gambling places. In addition to that, even official statistics show huge growth in the online gambling industry. One example is the report given by research firm Global Poker which showed that the United States alone saw growth in online poker players by 255% since the entire situation of the COVID-19 lockdowns happened.

Why are online casinos so popular? The online gambling industry had become this big that expert project growth in its revenue from $58.96 billion last 2019 to $92.86 billion in 2023 with a growth rate of 12.0%. By the year 2025, the entire industry is expected to be valued at $113.12 billion already. So why is it this big, and why would it only become bigger through the years? Here are some of the top reasons.

The thrill of winning

In the same way that land-based casinos were a hit throughout history, one of the biggest factors that made online gambling popular is the thrill that it gives players. Although one could argue that money is the most exciting part of gambling, the truth is that it is the feeling of winning that gives the most satisfaction to people.

Psychologically speaking, the victories you can get from winning wagers in gambling helps your body release more endorphins, the hormones that give you the feeling of pleasure, satisfaction, and well-being. Ironically, however, this same fact is what makes gambling dangerous for some people who are not able to control themselves and fall into addiction.

It serves as an escape

Almost all people have their own set of worries–financial, personal, work, family, career–you name it, everyone has it. Add to that the fact that the whole situation with COVID-19 and the lockdowns and the sudden rise in unemployment–people are more prone to being stressed out than ever.

Gambling, done in the right moderation, can serve as an effective distraction from all of the stress and worries of life. However, at the end of the day, you still have to go back to reality and face whatever it is you have in your life. At the very least, playing games would give you the mental and emotional refresh you would badly need.

It gives gamblers better control of their hobby

Control is not one of the things that you would expect to have in activities like gambling, given the fact that a huge part of it relies on luck and chance. However, what you are in control of when it comes to online gaming is how, when, and even how much you would play.

In a traditional land-based casino setup where you would need to get dressed and drive to the casino you are going to, you would normally want to make the most out of your trip. After all, you made the effort to go there anyway. So, you either exhaust what you can throw in that day and keep on playing or stay around even if you are not playing anymore. Fortunately for you, this would not be a problem with online casino gaming as you are free to start playing whenever you feel like it, and you are free to go anytime you wish, too.