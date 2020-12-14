Week 15 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks To Lead Your Fantasy Team To A Playoff Win

The quarterback position is sacred in the NFL, but also when it comes to fantasy football. Week 14 or Week 15, depending on the structure of your league, is the beginning of the playoffs. To make a playoff run and win your fantasy football league, playing the right players in the right matchups is crucial.

There may be a typical starter that has a bad matchup this week and you may need to sit that quarterback. For others, it could be a great game for their franchise, but also your fantasy team. If you have any of these quarterbacks, they should find a way to start in your lineup

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans

Stafford has made the Lions worth watching on free NFL streaming sites. However, Stafford has a favorable matchup this week against the Titans. After starting the year off with six interceptions in their first four games, the Titans have just five picks since then. Three of those interceptions came against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans have allowed over 300 passing yards five times this season. With the Lions usually playing from behind, Stafford will have plenty of opportunities to throw. You can count Stafford for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The real trick is limiting the turnovers, but Stafford has thrown just two interceptions in his last four games.

Phillip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Not to pick on the AFC South or anything, but the Texans have poor pass coverage. In the first meeting, Rivers threw for 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. That’s at least over 20 points worth of play from a 39-year old quarterback. While this may not seem like a dazzling start, if you find yourself looking at a tough matchup against the Steelers, Colts, or Bucs this week, then you could take a chance on Rivers. Rivers has limited his interceptions this season having thrown just nine all year. This will be another game where Rivers will score over 20 points even with a hurt toe.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Some might be down on Murray after he scored just 7.9 points against a poor New England Patriots defense. However, Murray is one of the best quarterbacks in all of football and you should not let one bad game change your mind otherwise. What makes Murray attractive is that Murray can not just pass but also run. The Eagles own one of the worst rushing defenses in the league but have also been generous to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. The Eagles secondary hasn’t recorded an interception in five straight games, and that even includes against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Matt Ryan era could be coming to a close in Atlanta, but he could open up your playoffs with a win. With the Bucs owning the best rushing defense in the NFL, we should expect to see Ryan rally the Falcons throughout the game. The secondary in the Bucs have been exposed in two recent matchups. Jared Goff torched the defense for 376 yards and three touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. The following week saw Patrick Mahomes throw for 462 yards and three touchdowns. While that comparison may feel like apples to oranges, it thrives in garbage time. Ryan is guaranteed to go over 20 points, which is why he is rated the No. 10 overall this week in quarterback rankings.