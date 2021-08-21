CM Punk made his highly-anticipated return to wrestling on Friday night at AEW Rampage in Chicago, Illinois.

With so much anticipation and build-up to the former WWE champion’s wrestling return in his hometown, we all knew that the crowd would be on its fight. But when it finally came time for CM Punk to make his way to the ring, the crowd went above and beyond.

When CM Punk’s music dropped, he was rewarded with the pop of a lifetime from the crowd.

Take a look.

Simply incredible.

The news was then made official with a brief, perfect statement: “I’m Back,”

OFFICIAL RELEASE FROM THE DESK OF @CMPunk #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/L51roZzL8P — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 21, 2021

We will now anxiously be waiting for CM Punk’s next performance in the ring and look forward to seeing what AEW has in store.