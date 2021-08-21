WATCH: Zach Wilson Throws First Touchdown With Jets (VIDEO)

First-round pick Zach Wilson is finally giving fans flashes of what the future could hold.

The former BYU star, who was selected by the New York Jets in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, threw for his first touchdown in the pros during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson had some solid throws in the first quarter, but it was his impressive touchdown toss to tight end Tyler Kroft that really got fans on their feet. The No. 2 overall pick showed some nice touch by floating the ball over the linebackers and getting it to Kroft before the safety could make the play at the goaline.

Check it out:

Wilson finished the Jets’ 23-14 win over Green Bay completing 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The Jets kick off their 2021 campaign on Sunday, September 12 on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is st for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.