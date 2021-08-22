ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is really high on a Miami Hurricanes star for the upcoming college football season.

During an appearance on the Tobin and Leroy Show on 790 The Ticket, Herbstreit was discussing the upcoming season when he said that Hurricanes star quarterback D’Eriq King could be the “face of the sport” in 2021.

“He could be the face of the sport this year,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “He is everything that is right about the game. I feel like because he has solidified that position at quarterback, it not only impacts the offense, but also the defense and the belief of an entire team that we can win this game today.”

King will have every opportunity to start the season with a standout performance, with Miami taking on the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the season-opener.

Last season, King threw for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding 538 yards and four scores on the ground.

We will have to wait and see if he can continue building on that success.

Miami and Alabama will go head-to-head on Saturday. September 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kick-off between the Hurricanes and Crimson Tide is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.