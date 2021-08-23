The Fiesta Bowl announced a historic partnership with Caesars Casino & Sportsbook, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

On Monday, the Fiesta Bowl, which has long been one of the most prestigious bowl games in college football, has agreed to an exclusive sports betting and fantasy game deal with Caesars. It becomes the first major college football games with a sportsbook as a sponsor.

With an increase and the acceptance of betting, we have seen sportsbooks becoming more intertwined in the sports world.

JUST IN: The @Fiesta_Bowl is partnering with @CaesarsOnline in exclusive sports betting and fantasy game partnership, the first of any college bowl game. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2021

Just a few weeks ago, Caesars Entertainment struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints’ Superdome for naming rights.