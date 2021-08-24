LeBron James Reacts To JR Smith Joining HBCU Golf Team

LeBron James is happy for his former NBA teammate J.R. Smith.

This week. it was announced that Smith, a two-time NBA champion, was cleared by the NCAA and eligible to play college golf at North Carolina A&T, where he previously enrolled to attend class.

Smith had expressed his interest in joining the HBCU’s golf team, and now he is officially an Aggie.

With the news making the rounds, LeBron couldn’t help but to chime in. LeBron wrote: “So happy and proud of you my brother @TheRealJRSmith!!!! Love you kid! Best of luck you student/athlete GO AGGIES TEAM.”

North Carolina A&T now has the most attention of any college golf team in the country.

So happy and proud of you my brother @TheRealJRSmith!!!! Love you kid! Best of luck you student/athlete 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 GO AGGIES ⛳️ TEAM https://t.co/3OJr6nnzGo — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

And for Smith, it really is a dream come true.

“It was probably one of the most exciting feelings I’ve had in a while,” Smith said about joining the team. “I really didn’t know how it was going to go. … but to be able to actually call myself a student-athlete is a great feeling.”

We can’t wait to see what J.R. and the Aggies are able to do out on the course.