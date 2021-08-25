LOOK: AFC Ajax Unveils ‘Bob Marley Three Little Birds’ Third Kit

AFC Ajax, a Dutch soccer club based out of Amsterdam, has unveiled an incredible third kit for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The team unveiled its “Bob Marley” kits which it says were “inspired by our collective love for Bob Marley and his Three Little Birds.” The song has become the unofficial anthem of the Ajax club.

“I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem,” Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella said in a statement. “Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be. Soccer was everything to my father.. and to use his words: ‘Football is Freedom.'”

The adidas uniforms are black, with red, green, and yellow accents, along with three birds on the collar.

Check them out:

Ajax have released their Bob Marley-inspired third kit 💚💛❤️ A tribute to their fan anthem 'Three Little Birds' 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jOnxhV7jYZ — Goal (@goal) August 20, 2021

AFC Ajax — whose full name is Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax — plays in the Eredivisie, the top tier in Dutch football.