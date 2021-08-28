FAU Football To Honor Howard Schnellenberger With Decals, Patches This Season

The FAU football program will be honoring Howard Schnellenberger during the 2021 season. Schnellenberger passed away at age 87 in March this year.

Schnellenberger is known as the builder of the Miami Hurricanes football dynasty and the founding father of the FAU football program. He also had a major impact on the trajectory of the Louisville Cardinals. This season, the Owls will be wearing special helmet decals and jersey patches.

FAU is set to officially kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 on the road against the Florida Gators. Kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

