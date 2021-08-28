The FAU football program will be honoring Howard Schnellenberger during the 2021 season. Schnellenberger passed away at age 87 in March this year.

Schnellenberger is known as the builder of the Miami Hurricanes football dynasty and the founding father of the FAU football program. He also had a major impact on the trajectory of the Louisville Cardinals. This season, the Owls will be wearing special helmet decals and jersey patches.

.@FAUFootball will honor Howard Schnellenberger, the program's founder and inaugural head coach, with these patches and decals this season.#uniswag pic.twitter.com/L87NYe55zu — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) August 28, 2021

FAU is set to officially kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 on the road against the Florida Gators. Kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.