Washington Football: Huskies Unveil 1991 Throwback Uniforms (PHOTOS)

The Washington Huskies will be honoring the 1991 national championship team with special throwback uniforms during the upcoming college football season.

The Huskies took to social media to show off their 30th-anniversary retro look.

There isn’t a drastic difference between Washington’s current look and the 1991 throwbacks, but the block numbers and brighter shade of gold bring it all together.

On the helmet and hip, the “Panting Dawg” logo returns.

🗣️ Mighty are the men who wear the PURPLE and the GOLD.#BowDown x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/cE2IFWKv8x — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 31, 2021

The Huskies will open the 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 at home against the Montana Grizzlies. Kickoff at Husky Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.