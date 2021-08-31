Utah Football: Utes Unveil Uniform Combo For Week 1 (PHOTOS)

The Utah football program has unveiled its uniform combination for the Utes’ season opener against Weber State.

For the first game of the season, Utah will be wearing an all-red look from Under Armour with a black helmet. The jerseys have black, red, and white retro stripes, along with the pants.

The helmet is the real standout, however, with the Utes opting for the matte black helmet with chrome red decals for the logo.

Check it out:

Kickoff between the Utes and Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.