Oregon Football Uniforms 2021: Ducks Unveil Week 2 Combination

The Oregon football program has always been a leading innovator in college uniforms and they set the standard for what it’s like to bring a fresh new look to the field each and every week. For their marquee clash in Week 2, the Ducks will be bringing their white-out look to Columbus for their top 15 clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This week, the Ducks announced that they will be wearing all white. Oregon is currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The white jerseys and white pants are accented with neon green Nike, Oregon, and Pac-12 branding, with the oversized numbers also featuring a bright pop of neon green. The pops of color appear on the jerseys shoulders, helmet, and facemask.

Here is a look at the uniform combination:

Kickoff between the No. 12 Ducks and No. 3 Buckeyes is set for 12:00 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium with live coverage on FOX.