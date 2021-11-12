Learn all about cricket betting sites in India and how to find the best cricket betting platforms to suit your needs. Our team has ranked and checked all the online cricket betting sites so that you can find the most convenient platform.

Best cricket betting sites with bonuses

Bookmaker’s office Welcome Offer Betway 100% on your first deposit up to 10,000 INR 10Cric 150% on first deposit up to 30 000 INR Parimatch 150% on first deposit up to 15 000 INR 1xBet 100% on first deposit up to 10 000 INR ComeOn 100% on first deposit up to 35 000 INR Fun88 300% on first deposit up to 15 000 INR Sportsbet.io Welcome offer on deposits via bitcoins Bollybet 100% on first deposit up to 50 000 INR Casumo 100% on first deposit up to 10 000 INR 22Bet 100% on first deposit up to 10 000 INR Shangri La 100% on first deposit up to 20 000 INR Rabona 100% on first deposit up to 8 000 INR Bons 100% on first deposit up to 200 000 INR Dafabet 170% on first deposit up to 16 000 INR Bet365 Freebets up to 4 000 INR Indibet 100% on first deposit up to 5 000 INR Royal Panda 100% on first deposit up to 2 000 INR Pin-Up 100% on first deposit up to 25 000 INR LeoVegas 100% on first deposit up to 10 000 INR

How to choose the best cricket betting site?

There are plenty of online cricket betting sites to choose from – in fact, there are hundreds of them. And it’s almost impossible to explore them all, or at least check out half of them, before you can make your choice.

Luckily for our readers, a team of cricket betting experts has analyzed all cricket betting sites in India and selected the best platforms that we can recommend to you.

But what are the most important criteria in choosing Indian betting sites?

The site should accept Indian players.

Deposits and withdrawals in Indian rupees (INR).

Convenient deposit methods for Indian players.

Large selection of cricket betting as well as for betting on soccer, tennis, horse racing and even kabaddi.

Fast withdrawals.

Since we are primarily looking at the best cricket betting sites in India, these aspects are most important.

Such criteria were also considered in detail:

Reliability – licensing, credibility in the market and player reviews.

Markets, odds and choice of bets.

Bonuses and promotions – the fairness of the conditions for receiving bonuses.

Customer support – responsive, professional, friendly and helpful.

Software and easy navigation.

We study each site thoroughly before making recommendations. We want you to enjoy safe betting, including researching negative reviews or questionable reputations.

We pay special attention to cricket. But we don’t forget about other sports and gambling disciplines that may be of interest to our readers.

Top 8 sites

Here is our list of the 8 best betting sites in India:

Betway is the best site for betting in India.

10CRIC – a betting site in India with a lot of experience.

ComeOn – huge number of promotions and offers for betting enthusiasts.

Casumo – Great for online casinos.

1xBet – Large selection of deposit methods for Indian players.

Parimatch – a variety of betting markets and odds.

Fun88 – a popular betting site in India.

Bet365 – high odds betting site.

Let’s take a tour on a few of them.

BETWAY: The best cricket betting site.

You can say without a doubt that Betway is the best cricket betting site for Indian players. Ever since they entered the gambling market, they’ve been at their best, offering a great selection of bets, good odds, great promotions, great customer service, and all modern payment methods.

Why you should choose Betway as your online cricket betting site in India:

Good promotions for Indian players.

Available payment methods.

Bets using Indian rupees.

10CRIC: a site just for Indian players

The first thing you’ll notice when you go to the 10CRIC website is the complete cricket orientation. There’s a user-friendly interface, and 10CRIC also has special sections for IPL betting. The bookmaker also offers branded casino and live casino games.

Why you should choose 10CRIC:

The site is only for Indians, and there are many local promotions.

Cricket match stats and other game stats are available to view before placing bets.

Local support is available for quick resolution of problems.

Loyalty bonuses for testing various gaming products.

Compared to other popular indian betting sites for cricket that we have reviewed, 10Cric is a relatively new bookmaker. We like its close attention to cricket and players from India. Their range of games and events is expanding every week.

ComeOn: a convenient bookmaker

ComeOn has been a well-known betting and casino provider for many years, and it recently entered the Indian market. In addition to great cricket and casino betting offerings, they have several deposit options for Indians.

Why you should choose ComeOn as your favorite betting site:

Convenient payment methods such as online banking, UPI and many others.

Lots of promotions and loyalty programs.

Often offers free bets.

Convenient mobile betting in the browser.

Quick withdrawal of funds.