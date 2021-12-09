Pitt’s Jordan Addison Named 2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner

Pitt star Jordan Addison has been honored as the top pass-catcher in the country on Thursday night at ESPN’s 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. announced that Addison has been named the recipient of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, recognizing the Panthers standout as college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Addison, who was also named a first-team All-American, won the award over David Bell of Purdue and Jameson Williams of Alabama.

He becomes the third Pitt wide receiver to win the award, joining Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant.

Some of the best WRs in college football history have been Pitt Panthers! 🐐 Add Jordan Addison to the list! ✍️ Pitt's latest @BiletnikoffAwrd winner! 🏆#H2P » @Espn_Jordan pic.twitter.com/uVkneySVcA — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 10, 2021

Addison will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Roger Champion, keynoter and College Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, and College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at Dunlap Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Congratulations to Addison for taking home the honor.

Disclaimer: Josh Sanchez is a member of the Biletnikoff Award voting panel and cast his vote for Addison.