Why do Novice Gamblers Lose Their Money

The majority of new gamblers believe that betting at bookmakers is a quick and relatively simple method to earn money. However, after a string of losing bets, ardor fades, and with it, the whole investment. If you do not want to repeat other people’s mistakes, then be sure to read this article. We will tell you how to place bets and win and do it right: you will learn how to correctly analyze sporting events and find profitable quotes.

Take your time to place a bet as soon as you have created an account! First, you need to understand the principle of the online bookmaker and study the terminology of sports betting. Almost all rookie bettors make stupid mistakes due to a lack of understanding of terminology and designations. Furthermore, being unable to read quotes in an event line is another shortcut to losing.

There is no newbie who would immediately understand how to bet on sports and start playing successfully, quickly mastering strategies and building up a bankroll. Let’s repeat once again: everyone loses! Bookmakers would not have grown into multi-million-dollar businesses if this had not been the case. However, you have the ability to limit the number of errors you make in the beginning of your playing career. Let’s consider the most common reasons for the losses of new bookmaker clients.

Fixed games

Unfortunately, the problem of “agreements” has not gone anywhere from modern football. In top championships, it is encountered much less often than it was ten to twenty years ago. However, the lower leagues continue to provide fertile ground for dishonest businessmen to benefit themselves. Therefore, try to avoid betting on unpopular championships and substandard divisions. It’s extremely easy to be caught up in a contractual game, and it’s even more difficult to make a good prognosis.

Bonus programs

Almost all newcomers fall for the tempting offers of bookmakers, in which they promise to increase their deposit by 100% and give free bets. There is no cheating here: the bookmaker really awards welcome bonuses to new customers. But the rules for their roleplaying are usually written in small print or even transferred to other pages of the site.

You can withdraw the received bonus in the form of real money only after performing certain actions. A player may be required to gamble five, ten, or even twenty times the value of their initial deposit. In this instance, bets with a coefficient lower than that specified by the regulations are permitted. For beginners, such wagering requirements are almost always impracticable. And in an attempt to win back the bonus, they safely lose their entire deposit.

“Catch up” of lost bets

The desire to win back all costs always plays a cruel joke with the bettors. And the strategy of “catching up” in inept hands-only contributes to the rapid loss of the bankroll. As a rule, the bet is increased twice after each loss to make up for the losses. Nevertheless, you need to make bets with high enough odds if you wish to catch up successfully. In addition, the player must have an impressive budget for betting, otherwise, multiple failures in a row will devastate the bankroll.

Paid strategies and account promotion

Newly-made bookmaker clients want to move from theory to practice as quickly as possible, and preferably immediately to solid winnings. Cappers take such eager ones under their wing and offer to buy a win-win plan from them for a reasonable fee. You should not react to such offers: they will not sell you anything worthwhile, and in the best case, you will lose one deposit, and in the worst case, an impressive amount of money. At a distance, this strategy is always doomed to fail..

Any suggestions regarding the so-called “account promotion” are also a well-thought-out plan for swindlers. With a high degree of probability, such an account will be blocked by the bookmaker’s office.

To become a successful gambler, move from simple to complex, gain experience, analyze your mistakes and successes, and heed the recommendations of successful players.

In betting, knowledge and expertise are the most important components. Knowing where is the best place to bet, you know only the practical part. But theory is just as important. Every novice player should understand that a good knowledge of a particular sphere increases his chances of winning. Most rookies begin by engaging in well-known sports, but knowing Champions League or Stanley Cup data is one thing, and qualitative analysis is quite another.