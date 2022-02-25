Super Bowl 50 is finally here, and there is so much to talk about regarding the big game.

One thing that should be talked about yet doesn’t get nearly enough attention are the logos that are shown on every network and every graphic throughout the year.

Though they’ve now become a generic silver logo, they used to be some of the best designed logos in sports.

From the great rose-themed one of Super Bowl XXVII to the USA-themed post 9/11 Super Bowl XXXVI, there have been such great logos for the biggest game in the United States. But what are the best Super Bowl logos of all time?