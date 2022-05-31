 Does Michael Jordan Smoke Cigars 

Michael Jordan charmed audiences like no other player in the history of basketball. During his career, he won six rings and became the NBA’s poster boy. However, basketball isn’t Jordan’s only passion. On the side, Jordan is an avid cigar smoker.

Michael Jordan Love for Cigars

Jordan is a well-known cigar enthusiast. The Bull’s star was a cigar smoker even before retirement. He used to smoke a cigar as a ritual before a big game to calm his nerves. And, now that he is retired as a basketballer, he admits to smoking at least six cigars a day.

The legendary basketballer always has a cigar in his mouth whether he is on the golf course, lounging in the locker room, or fishing. He has been featured twice on the cover of Cigar Aficionado, a popular American Magazine that reviews cigars. In the magazine, Jordan admits his love for a fine cigar and is pictured with a cigar in his hand.

The world’s most popular basketball player is serious about smoking cigars. He even built a walk-in humidor with a customized ventilation system in his Highland Park Estate.

However, Jordan’s regular smoking is not popular with everyone, particularly his mother. During the after-show interview of “The Last Dance” docuseries, director Jason Hehir told ESPN that Jordan could not have a cigar because his mother was against his smoking onset.

Jordan’s Favorite Cigars

Partagas Lusitania

In the Cigar Aficionado interview, Jordan disclosed that one of his favorite cigars is Partagas Lusitania. Partagas is one of Cuba’s classic cigars. It is a top seller and frequently goes out of stock owing to its high demand among the elite. A box of 25 Lusitania cigars goes for around $500, showing that Michael Jordan has expensive taste in cigars.

Hoyo de Monterrey Double Corona

In the same Cigar Aficionado interview, Michael Jordan revealed that he would always smoke the Hoyo De Monterrey cigar in his car before every home game. The cigar is also quite pricey. A box of 25 cigars goes for $590, while a box of 50 costs $1200.

The Hoyo de Monterrey Double Corona has a blend of sweet spices, coffee notes, and a hint of orange peel. This blend gives it a rich taste with the right amount of sweetness and spice, making it the best for a pre-game ritual or a relaxing afternoon.

H. Upmann

In the interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan is seen smoking the H, Upmann cigars with Marvin Shanken, the interviewer. After the interview, Marvin gifts Jordan with a box of these premium cigars, which he promises to smoke at least one cigar a day.

This classic cigar is well known for its rich blend of nuts, spice, coffee, and cedar. It is expertly crafted with a blend of Brazilian and Dominican fillers, a flavorful binder, and a dark Maduro wrapper.

Conclusion

Michael Jordan is an NBA legend who enjoys his cigars. He has expensive taste, and some of his favorites include Partagas Lusitania and Hoyo de Monterrey Double Corona. So if you want to smoke like the legend, you might consider investing in some premium Cubans.