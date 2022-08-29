Can you bet on college sports in Maryland? 

Maryland State has formally legalized sports betting. Online sports betting is anticipated to debut in late 2022 or at the beginning of 2023, with retail sportsbooks opening for business from December 9, 2021. Maryland, a state in the Mid-Atlantic region with a population of six million, was the latest to authorize sports betting. The Old Line State will undoubtedly be a very competitive market for sports gambling because it is home to several important professional sports clubs and has many more within a short distance.

Maryland’s legal status for online sports betting

In the general election of November 2020, sports wagering received resounding support from Maryland voters. The referendum was a need for the state to allow sports betting since the Maryland Constitution stipulates that voter approval is needed before any increase of corporate gambling activities can take place. Question 2 was approved roughly 2-1 and allowed sports betting at specifically permitted establishments. Sen. Bill 4 (which put Question 2 on the ballot) was hurriedly passed, but as the Maryland General Assembly’s 2020 session was cut short in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the outcome of the referendum lacked details of how legal sports betting should function.

On May 18, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan approved the passage of Bill HB 940 through the Maryland Legislature. This became one of the nation’s largest sports betting laws after the House passed a significant, last-minute revision made by the Senate.

After HB 940 was approved, Maryland will soon have more sportsbook licenses authorized than any other state has.

The state will immediately issue licenses for on-site sports betting at the six casinos in Maryland, three significant pro sports arenas. Additional candidates may apply for yet another 30 retail gambling licenses, and 60 online betting licenses will be made available.

Top online sportsbooks offering college sports in Maryland

In the near, Maryland bettors will undoubtedly have access to a sizable number of sportsbooks. There could be 60 licenses for online sportsbooks, opening the door for several well-known sports betting companies. A quick glimpse at the leading Maryland sports betting sites offering college sports is provided below:

Fanduel

Offering one of the most aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly mobile betting apps available, Marylanders can anticipate playing while on the go. The variety of in-play betting possibilities plus the quickness and ease of the FanDuel app will appeal to those who prefer the fast-paced nature of live, in-game betting.

Drafttkings

Known as one of the most user-friendly sportsbooks available, DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland will offer a wide selection of betting opportunities and promotions. In the fiercely competitive new maryland sports betting market, it will undoubtedly be a favorite, and we’d be surprised if it weren’t in the starting lineup on the first day.

BetMGM

Through a formal collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens, BetMGM gained entry to the state of Maryland’s sports betting market. Along with ad campaigns, BetMGM Maryland will also be offering special odds and promos for Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

PointsBet



Through a collaboration with the Riverboat on the Potomac, one of MA four authorized off-track betting venues, PointsBet already had secured access to the MA sports betting market. With its originality, numerous current promotions, and competitively priced sports odds, PointsBet stands out from the competition.