Top 10 Moments In LeBron James Career

When you think about the NBA, you automatically think of one name LeBron James. James has been showing his dominance for 16 years. James made his debut on October 29, 2003, and would start the legendary career in what was arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. To this day, LeBron is still going strong, proving his dominance and creating highlights for everyone to see. It will be sad when we start an NBA season without LeBron James. But until that happens, we as fans should enjoy the time he still has to play. Let’s take a look at some of LeBron’s top plays in his career.

10. King James Blocks Splitter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QI8-PbK1wmY

LeBron James is known for his plays around the rim. James’s athleticism has helped him make great defensive plays. This was the case during game 2 of the 2013 NBA finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. Tiago Splitter went up for what he thought was going to be an easy dunk, but James was there to say otherwise and met him at the rim.

9. Toronto Goes Down 3-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XWgRpfkxhY

LeBron James has had some of his best games against the Raptors in the playoffs. In 2017 the Raptors could not find an answer for James. In 2018 the narrative would prove to be the same. The Cavaliers were up 2-0 in the series, and they were up by two in the game, but LeBron would find a way to get his shot off and hit the floater off the glass for the win.

8.LeBron Ties It Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkvTLOhm-TQ&t=3s

In 2009 Dwight Howard and the Magic were taking on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. After a valiant effort by the Magic to make a comeback, James would get the ball with time winding down and hit a three to tie up the series.

7.King James The Savior

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZdfNShcoY0

In a regular-season game between the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves that went into overtime, the closing seconds of overtime, the ball was in Jimmy Butler’s hands and as he was driving to the basket. James was there to send that ball away from a timeout by J.R. Smith would give the Cavaliers a chance to score. An inbound play got James the ball, and he would take a fadeaway to end the game.

6. LeBron Posterizes Jason Terry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm_t6OfBF7Y

A regular-season game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics saw one of the best in-game posters ever. In the second quarter with 5:30 left, Dwayne would get a stolen pass to Mario Chalmers, Chalmers would pass to Norris Cole and give an alley-oop to LeBron James. Jason Terry makes the mistake of jumping, and he got put on a poster. The Heat would get technical for taunting.

5.LeBron Is Unreal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKipC47xWL0

LeBron has had some game-winners throughout his career. But when you think about this moment, it just makes James an ideal specimen. In a crazy game against the Wizards, LeBron missed a crucial layup in the last minute of the game that led to a Bradley Beal three on other ends. The Cavaliers would find themselves down, and an outlet pass by Kevin Love to LeBron for a fantastic turn around shot would send the game to overtime.

4.LeBron’s First Return To Cleveland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6nKRk9SEy8

The 2010 Decision by Lebron James was on that everyone to this day remembers. James made the decision to join Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh on the Heat. This would start a dynasty and make James the most hated man in all of basketball. James’s first game back in Cleveland, he was not received well as the arena filled with boos and explicit chants. That would fuel James to put up 38 points, six rebounds, and five assists against the Cavaliers.

3.The King Reigns Supreme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYmejM38vKs&t=31s

The 2018 NBA playoffs were not as exciting as previous years. Fans knew the outcome without anything happening yet. The first-round matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers were a back and forth affair. The Pacers were putting pressure on the king. In the last seconds of Game 5, Victor Oladipo would try to get to the basket, but LeBron reacted quicker and got the block. After a timeout, the Cavaliers would advance the ball, and James would get the ball and hit the game-winning three to go up 3-2 in the series.

2. Face Mask LeBron

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5PRGB1Khts

In 2014 against the Charlotte Bobcats, LeBron James had to wear a protective face mask, James ended up dismantling the Bobcats from everywhere on the floor. James was inconsistent from the three-point line during his time in Miami, but he was torching the Bobcats going 5-5 from the three-point line, James would notch up a career-high 61 points in the game.

1. The Block Seen Around The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zd62MxKXp8

Game 7 of the NBA Finals, arguably one of the most significant LeBron James moment ever. The Warriors thought they could get a fast break, but James would not let it happen when he made the chase-down block that would eventually save the game.