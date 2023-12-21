3 Basketball Legends Who Left the Game Too Soon

Basketball is a sport loved by millions across the United States and beyond. Countless icons of the game have gone on to achieve many great things, but even more incredible players were forced to cut their careers short before they received their flowers. These legends etched their names into the history books not just because of their ball-playing ability but also because of their leadership, charisma, and aura. This isn’t something that can be coached but is instead something that seems to go hand-in-hand with great players.

For these great basketball players who were so close to reaching the very top before they called their careers to an end, we’ll never know what could have been, which is a great source of disappointment for fans and, we would assume, themselves. In this article, we’ll look at the stories of a few basketball legends who left the court before their time, depriving this great sport of their incredible talent and love for the game.

Brandon Roy

A lot is often expected of first-round draft picks, which was just as true for Brandon Roy. Despite being the sixth overall choice in 2006, people already knew who he was because Roy was an early candidate for the 2002 draft when he had just left high school. If you were a basketball betting fan, you’d have been smart to put a good amount on him, making it big. Although he later withdrew himself from consideration, this was enough to get people talking, and by the time 2006 rolled around the corner, people were expecting great things. The excitement was visible for all to see.

Upon turning professional, Roy was best known for being a shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, loved by fans for his versatility on the court and scoring ability. Despite being forced to retire at just 28 years old because of persistent knee issues, Roy was a three-time NBA All-Star, so there can be no doubt of his ability to excel on the field. Although the Trail Blazers were not considered one of the “top” teams, Roy was instrumental in them rising the ranks and receiving far more recognition from the media and opposing fans.

Grant Hill

Grant Hill was a college basketball legend and was expected to dominate the professional game for many years to come. As with many players who excelled at the college level, Hill was picked early in the draft, being the third overall pack in 1994. Things looked promising with Hill being named the joint Rookie of the Year, sharing the award with Jason Kidd in 1995. At this stage of his career, Hill really did have the world at his feet, quickly becoming one of the most celebrated all-around players in the NBA.

After enjoying a few years at the top, despite his young age, Hill started seeing injuries creep into his game, which significantly impacted his career. In 2000, an ankle injury changed Hill’s career forever, setting in motion a series of recurring issues that forced a decline from the top, including an operation in 2003 that resulted in life-threatening complications. In 2013, Hill finally retired, and despite having a lengthy career, he seemed to struggle through the final 13 seasons after his serious injuries started. This gives an illusion of success, but it was actually a period of non-starts and setbacks, leaving fans to wonder what could have been.

Derrick Rose

Despite still being an active player, Derrick Rose is no longer playing at the highest level and has been close to leaving the sport altogether for a while. If we’re talking about players who burst onto the scene, making themselves known on a national level, Derrick Rose needs to be part of the conversation. Having only played one year of college basketball in Memphis before being entered into the NBA draft, he surprised many by being chosen as the first overall pick despite his tender age, heading to Chicago to join the Bulls. Rose didn’t take long to deliver on potential, given that he won the Rookie of the Year award after his first full season of being a professional in the NBA.

Having started so seriously, you could be forgiven for expecting things to quiet down for Rose, at least for a short while, but just two years later, he won the MVP award, becoming the youngest player ever to do so at 22 years old. However, this was as good as it got for Rose, and after his MVP win, he began struggling with persistent injuries. He tore his ACL but never seemed to recover fully, floating in and out of the team before heading elsewhere in search of minutes, although he was never the same. Although he hasn’t yet retired, it seems like it’s only a matter of time, given the diminishing amount of games he’s been able to play in recent years.

Wondering What Could Have Been

Do you have a favorite NBA player who was forced to retire before their time? Or is there somebody who you thought could have had a much better career had it not been for injuries? We could have included countless players, but the ones listed above are just a few of the most prominent examples. Most were forced out of the sport despite having an active career and were unable to play due to injury, which is the saddest part.