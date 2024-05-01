The Wave of NCAA Players Entering the 2024 NBA Draft

As another thrilling NCAA season wraps up, the basketball world shifts its focus to the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. The draft, scheduled for June 26-27, has already stirred significant interest due to a surge in early entrants, signaling a bustling period for scouts, agents, and the athletes themselves.

The Decision to Go Pro

Choosing to enter the NBA Draft is a monumental decision for any athlete, balancing the allure of professional ranks against the benefits of collegiate development. For some, like Kentucky’s freshman sensation Rob Dillingham, the decision leans heavily on projected draft status—Dillingham is tipped to be a top-10 pick, a position often speculated in NCAA basketball lines during the preseason.

The same holds true for USC’s standout freshman Isaiah Collier, who not only declared but also entered the transfer portal, maintaining his NCAA eligibility in a unique balancing act of career progression and educational pursuit. This scenario underscores the intricate decision-making process that involves evaluating both NCAA preseason projections and potential NBA career trajectories.

Notable Early Entrants

The list of early entrants is diverse, reflecting a wide geographical and skills spread. Donovan Clingan from UConn, after a stellar performance that helped his team clinch their second consecutive NCAA tournament, has declared his intentions to join the NBA ranks. Similarly, Duke’s dynamic duo Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, both expected to be picked in the top 20, have also thrown their hats into the ring​.

The influx of talent isn’t limited to just household NCAA names; players from various programs across the country have declared, including lesser-known but equally ambitious talents like Boise State’s senior guard Chibuzo Agbo and Pepperdine’s junior forward Michael Ajayi.

Mock Draft Top 20 Picks Projections

As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, the excitement builds with each passing moment, especially after the recent tiebreaker outcomes that have slightly reshuffled the draft order. Let’s dive into the top 20 picks as projected in the latest mock draft, considering team needs and current player evaluations. This mock draft assumes the lottery draft goes according to form, which is slated for May 12.

Alex Sarr, C, France – Projected to Detroit At 7’1″, Sarr offers great defensive potential and athleticism, ideal for pairing with Cade Cunningham to rejuvenate the Pistons. Zaccharie Risacher, SF, France – Projected to Washington Risacher, a versatile 6’9″ forward, has seen his stock dip slightly due to recent shooting woes, but his potential remains high. Stephon Castle, PG, Connecticut – Projected to Charlotte Castle’s defensive prowess and ability to elevate his game make him an exciting prospect for Charlotte’s backcourt. Matas Buzelis, PF, G League Ignite – Projected to Portland Buzelis’s combination of size and skill could see him develop into a dynamic NBA wing. Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia – Projected to San Antonio Topic, known for his playmaking, would complement San Antonio’s roster well, offering versatility and leadership. Ron Holland, PF, G League Ignite – Projected to Toronto Holland’s athleticism and growth this season make him a top prospect for the Raptors, who could use his dynamic play. Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky – Projected to Memphis Dillingham’s scoring ability could make him a standout alongside Ja Morant, creating a formidable backcourt duo. Reed Sheppard, SG, Kentucky – Projected to Utah Known for his shooting prowess, Sheppard could provide Utah with a reliable scoring option from beyond the arc. Donovan Clingan, C, Connecticut – Projected to Houston Clingan’s defensive impact and potential as a shot-blocker could make him a cornerstone for the Rockets. Isaiah Collier, PG, USC – Projected to Atlanta

Despite a challenging season, Collier’s skill set as a guard remains highly valued, making him a top-10 pick.

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke – Projected to Chicago

Filipowski’s versatility and scoring ability could see him fit well within the Bulls’ system.

Jared McCain, PG, Duke – Projected to Oklahoma City

McCain’s shooting and toughness at the guard position make him a valuable addition to any team, particularly the Thunder.

Tidjane Salaun, SF, France – Projected to Sacramento

Salaun offers excellent shooting mechanics and size, making him a desirable wing player for the Kings.

Dalton Knecht, SG, Tennessee – Projected to Portland

Knecht’s impressive NCAA Tournament performance has boosted his draft stock significantly.

Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor – Projected to Miami

Walter’s athleticism and potential as a shooter make him an intriguing prospect for the Heat.

Cody Williams, SG, Colorado – Projected to Philadelphia

Williams’s size and shooting ability could see him fit seamlessly into the 76ers’ lineup.

Yves Missi, C, Baylor – Projected to New Orleans

Missi’s raw talent and defensive capabilities offer the Pelicans a project with high upside.

Jaylon Tyson, SF, California – Projected to Orlando

Tyson’s improvement and scoring ability could help him become a key player for the Magic.

Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette – Projected to Toronto

Kolek’s leadership and shooting prowess could make him a steal for the Raptors.

Devin Carter, PG, Providence – Projected to Cleveland

Carter’s defensive skills and scoring ability could provide the Cavs with a much-needed boost.

This mock draft is an exciting preview of the potential future for these young athletes as they prepare to make their mark in the NBA. Each player brings a unique set of skills that could dramatically alter the fortunes of the teams that draft them.

The Bigger Picture

The NBA’s recent decision to extend the draft to two days reflects the growing interest and investment in mining the best basketball talent globally. With a record number of early entrants since the pandemic-induced eligibility extensions, the 2024 draft promises to be one of the most competitive yet. NCAA players now have until May 29 to withdraw their names if they wish to retain their collegiate eligibility, a deadline that adds another layer of strategy to their professional aspirations.

Conclusion

As we edge closer to the draft dates, the narratives around these young athletes will evolve, shaped by their workouts, interviews, and ultimately their draft night outcomes. For fans and analysts alike, this period is not just about where these athletes will end up, but also about the journeys they’ve undertaken and the dreams they are chasing. The 2024 NBA Draft is not just a selection process; it’s the next chapter in the vibrant, ever-evolving story of basketball.